Extreme heat through Thursday

BOZEMAN – Today was the first day of the current heat wave with extreme heat likely to continue through Thursday.

Forecast highs are very close to record highs for this time of the year through Thursday and look for updates on possible broken record highs tonight at 5:30 pm and 10 pm in my full forecast.

A strong High-pressure ridge is parked over the region and producing the extreme heat. There are Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Watches up for NW and Northcentral counties of Montana through Thursday.

By Friday temperatures should begin to ease a bit and by early next week a NW flow aloft will knock temperatures down into the 60s and 70s.

A cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms to the region by this weekend.