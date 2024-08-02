Extreme heat Saturday and new fishing closures

BOZEMAN – Near record highs are possible again Saturday with forecast highs in the low to upper 90s across SW Montana but cooling by Sunday.

Full fishing closures were announced by Montana FWP Friday for the entire stretch of the Jefferson River and on the Big Hole River from Dickie Bridge to the confluence of the Jefferson River.

Critical low flows and warm water temperatures is the reason for the closure. There are numerous fishing restrictions on most rivers locally and please visit Montana FWP website for additional information.

A weak disturbance will begin to move into western Montana Sunday morning producing mostly cloudy skies and cooling temperatures down into the 80s. There is also a chance for scattered thunderstorms to develop Sunday afternoon and hopefully most of the rumbles will bring some rainfall. However, lightning and extremely dry conditions could also produce new wildfires Sunday.