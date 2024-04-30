Ending April and beginning May cool and wet

BOZEMAN – A cool and unsettled weather pattern will continue through Thursday for most of Montana as a Low-pressure system is currently spinning over central Alberta, Canada.

This will continue a NW flow aloft and hold temperatures slightly cooler than normal through Thursday afternoon.

There is just enough moisture on the bottom end of the trough to produce a few scattered rain or snow showers, mostly in the afternoon hours Wednesday and Thursday.

There are some winter weather highlights up mostly across central and North Central Montana but the Bridger range in Gallatin County could see another 2”-8” of snow.

Temperatures should rise slightly by the weekend, but another Pacific storm rolls in Sunday into Monday producing cool and wet weather.