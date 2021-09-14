Dry cold front to produce stronger wind gusts Wednesday

BOZEMAN – A mostly dry cold front will pass through Montana Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. This frontal system will produce stronger surface wind gusts Wednesday afternoon. Peak gusts between 20 to 50 mph are possible with the strongest gusts in high wind prone areas locally.

The combination of warmer than normal temperatures ahead of this front, lower humidity, and strong gusty winds will create higher fire danger Wednesday afternoon and evening.

There is a Red Flag Warning up from Noon to 9 pm for the eastern half of the Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest. Use extreme caution with all outdoor activities across all of SW Montana Wednesday afternoon to avoid new fire starts.

A Red Flag Warning is also up for much of Southern Montana Wednesday from 10 am to 9 pm Wednesday.

Above normal temperatures are likely ahead of the front Wednesday but a cooler temperature pattern behind the front on Thursday and Friday.

The next active weather period will arrive Sunday into Tuesday of next week. A much cooler temperature pattern will impact the entire state with crisp 50s for highs and lows possibly near or below freezing for the lower valleys. Hopefully, this cooler pattern will also bring some rain and higher mountain snow early next week.

