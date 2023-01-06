Dense fog could linger into Saturday morning

BOZEMAN – Dense fog will be the greatest travel hazard heading into the weekend. After the light snow ended Friday morning, dense valley fog developed and with very little wind that fog seems to have settled into the lower valleys.

The National Weather Service did issue a DENSE FOG ADVISORY for lower valleys below 6,000’ east of the divide in SW Montana through Noon Saturday.

kbzk



Visibility as low as a quarter of a mile is possible.

Another weak disturbance will bring another shot of light snow to SW Montana Sunday. This could create icy roads Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Temperatures next week should be on the mild side. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s are possible. This might sound wonderful, but it does create a potential hazard with mixed rain and snow Tuesday into Wednesday and pockets of freezing rain.