Daily storm chances remain with cool start to September in latest model data

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana will see a warm and somewhat unsettled day with a mix of sunshine, afternoon clouds and isolated to scattered thunderstorms developing later today. Most valley locations stay dry for much of the day, but mountain areas and locations near the Idaho border will have the best chance for afternoon and evening rainfall. Wildfire smoke and haze continue to impact air quality at times, especially during the morning hours in lower elevations. Afternoon west to northwest winds will increase between 10 and 20 mph in many areas.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Wednesday Morning Air Quality

BOZEMAN: High: 86; Low: 55. Mostly sunny this morning with increasing afternoon clouds and a slight chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms. Northwest winds increase to around 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Areas of haze and smoke may continue to impact visibility and air quality at times. Partly cloudy skies continue tonight with mild overnight temperatures.

BUTTE: High: 84; Low: 50. Partly sunny skies with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible, especially near surrounding mountain ranges. Northwest winds increase between 10 and 20 mph during the afternoon with occasional gusts over 20 mph possible. Smoke and haze may linger at times through the day. Cooler overnight temperatures return tonight under partly cloudy skies.

DILLON: High: 86; Low: 52. Mostly sunny and warm through the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms developing later today and this evening. West to northwest winds increase between 10 and 20 mph with occasional higher gusts possible in open areas. Localized haze from wildfire smoke may continue at times. Partly cloudy tonight with mild overnight lows.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 79; Low: 41. Partly sunny skies with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms expected. Southwest winds increase between 10 and 20 mph this afternoon with gusts near 25 mph possible at times. Brief heavier rain and gusty winds are possible near stronger storms. Cooler temperatures continue overnight with lingering clouds possible.

COOLER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND

Southwest Montana will remain in a somewhat unsettled pattern through the remainder of the week with daily chances for isolated to scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay seasonably warm through Friday before a more noticeable cool-down arrives this weekend along with increasing cloud cover and better chances for more widespread rainfall. Fire danger concerns remain elevated due to dry fuels and periodic afternoon breezes, although increasing moisture and cooler temperatures this weekend may help improve conditions and gradually reduce smoke impacts across portions of the region.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cooler Start To September Expected

The long-term outlook heading into September looks to bring a more persistent cool-down that will give us several good rain chances as we move through the first week of September.