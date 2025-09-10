Cooler with a few thunderstorms Thursday

BOZEMAN – A deep trough of Low-pressure is slowly migrating eastward and is currently located over northern Nevada. This is creating a SW flow aloft with moisture lifting into SW Montana Thursday producing scattered thunderstorms.

This trough pattern will also keep temperatures running on the cooler side with highs in the 60s to low 70s and morning lows nice and chilly in the 30s and 40s.

Thunderstorm chance dwindle on Friday but there is a chance for a few thunderstorms to redevelop on Saturday.