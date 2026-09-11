Cooler with a few spotty showers for Friday

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana will see a cool and quieter day with clouds decreasing through the afternoon and more sunshine developing later today. Winds stay fairly light for most areas, though a few breezy spots develop this afternoon. Most locations remain dry today.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Friday Night Football Forecast

BOZEMAN: High: 67; Low: 43. Clouds gradually decrease through the day with more sunshine returning this afternoon. Northwest winds increase slightly later today around 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance for a brief shower early this evening before skies remain mostly cloudy tonight.

BUTTE: High: 65; Low: 38. A cool day with a mix of clouds and occasional sunshine. A few scattered showers or an isolated thunderstorm are possible through early afternoon before conditions gradually dry out. Light northwest winds develop later today. Mostly cloudy tonight.

DILLON: High: 72; Low: 39. Increasing clouds through the day with mild afternoon temperatures and a light west breeze becoming slightly gusty this afternoon. Dry conditions are expected today with patchy fog possible late tonight into early Saturday morning.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 72; Low: 39. Sunny and pleasant today with cool mountain air and breezy afternoon winds. Southwest winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts approaching 30 mph at times. Areas of fog may develop late tonight.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cool Weekend Unfolding

COOLER WEEKEND UNFOLDING

The weekend starts fairly mild Saturday before a cooler and windier pattern settles in Sunday into Monday. Temperatures drop back into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Sunday and Monday across many lower elevations, with breezy conditions developing area-wide.

Scattered showers return late Saturday night into Sunday, especially near the mountains. While widespread high mountain snow is not expected at this time, some of the highest peaks could see the season’s first light snowflakes during the cooler stretch early next week.