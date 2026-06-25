Cooler, wetter and breezy for the weekend. Then we reverse direction next week

Heading into Thursday evening, temperatures drop to the upper 50s to upper 60s overnight as cloud cover thickens. Rain chances are very low through the overnight hours but a few evening storms will continue to pop.

Precipitation chances start to jump during the next 12–24 hours. After that, rain chances climb to near 80% in the 24–48 hour window, with around a third of an inch of rain expected in many areas. The heaviest rain in the next two days looks to stay focused on the Gallatin Valley with our neighbors to the east and west are tracking less accumulation.

A strong cool-down is on the way, and it's going to feel very un-June-like. Friday still reaches the mid 70s with afternoon thunderstorms, but Saturday drops to around 60°F or about 15°F below the late-June average with thunderstorms and nearly a half-inch of rain possible.

Sunday and Monday stay showery and cool in the mid 50s to 60s, running well below normal for this time of year. Those damp, chilly conditions are worth flagging for backcountry hikers and anyone with joint or circulation sensitivities, as wet cold drains body heat fast and can trigger real discomfort.

The extended summary shows the rain clears by Tuesday, with temperatures recovering to the upper 60s and low 70s by mid-next week, It is still a few degrees below normal, but will continue to warm into early next week.