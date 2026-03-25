Cooler for Thursday

BOZEMAN – A cold front will pass through Montana tonight into Thursday morning. Ahead of the front localized wind gusts to 60 mph are possible in SW Montana through the early evening hours Wednesday.

As this front passes through by early Thursday morning look for a shot of cooler air along with a little bit of snow in the morning hours tomorrow.

This front will pass through the state by late Thursday morning and cooler air will blanket the region for 1 day.

Temperatures should jump significantly beginning Friday through the weekend with mostly 60s for high temperatures.

A cooler and wetter weather pattern is in the extended forecast for the middle to back-end of next week.

