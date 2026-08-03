Cooler and smoky for Monday

Today's Forecast: Cooler temperatures remain in place across southwest Montana today, but hazy skies and poor air quality continue due to lingering wildfire smoke across the region. Sunshine will mix with periods of smoke and haze through the day, and sensitive groups may continue to experience unhealthy air conditions at times.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Smoke continues to pour into SW Montana

BOZEMAN: High: 72; Low: 40. Mostly sunny but smoky today with periods of reduced visibility from wildfire haze. Air quality is expected to remain poor at times, especially during the morning and overnight hours. Northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph may help improve conditions slightly this afternoon before cooler, mostly clear skies settle in tonight.

BUTTE: High: 71; Low: 38. Sunny to partly sunny skies with widespread smoke and haze lingering through the day. Air quality may reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups at times. Northwest winds could gust between 15 and 25 mph this afternoon, helping mix out some smoke before calmer conditions return tonight.

DILLON: High: 71; Low: 42. Mostly sunny with persistent wildfire smoke creating hazy conditions across the valley. Air quality concerns continue today, especially during the morning and evening hours when smoke may settle closer to the surface. Breezy west to northwest winds this afternoon may bring slight improvement before skies remain mostly clear overnight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 73; Low: 33. Cool and mostly sunny today with smoky conditions continuing across the region. Haze may occasionally reduce visibility near area lakes and valleys, and air quality may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Light afternoon winds provide limited improvement before chilly overnight temperatures drop into the low 30s.

WARMING TREND AND HIGHER FIRE DANGER BY FRIDAY

Dry and seasonably cool weather continues through midweek, though wildfire smoke and poor air quality may remain a recurring concern depending on regional fire activity and wind direction. Temperatures gradually warm later this week, with isolated mountain thunderstorms returning by late week into the weekend. Residents sensitive to smoke should continue limiting prolonged outdoor activity during periods of thicker haze.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Heat Builds Again By Friday

As temperatures build and overall dry conditions continue we should expect our fire danger to move toward critical levels again. By Friday our highs will be in the middle and upper 90s and stay at least in the low 90s through the weekend. Fire danger is expected to climb along with the warm temperatures and dry conditions.