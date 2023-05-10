Cool with a few showers through Friday

Bozeman – A deep trough is sitting over the Northern and Central Rockies producing cool temperatures and a few showers.

A Low-pressure system will develop in this trough and push up into North and South Dakota and clip the far eastern counties of Montana Friday into Saturday. This region could see moderate to heavy rainfall by the weekend.

For SW Montana this storm is too far to our East and will only produce a few scattered showers and a touch of high mountain snow. Forecast models show a small area of SW Montana could see some good rainfall roughly around Jefferson County Thursday morning.

A High-pressure ridge will begin to build over the region this weekend and produce a slow warming trend for Mother’s Day Weekend and well above normal temperatures by early next week.