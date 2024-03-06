Cool temperatures sticking around for the rest of the week

BOZEMAN – Cool and quiet pattern across most of Montana for the rest of the week. A Pacific storm system feeding moisture into SW Montana Monday and Tuesday has dropped well south of the region.

As additional Pacific storms begin to approach the west coast a SW flow will develop for Montana producing a warming trend this weekend into early next week.

Temperatures will rise back up into the low to mid 40s and that is near normal for this time of year.

The next chance for snow will begin to clip the West Yellowstone region on Monday.

The only word of caution to pass along is from the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. An Avalanche Warning was issued Wednesday morning for backcountry areas in Madison, Gallatin and Southern Park Counties along with the Island Park, ID region.

Avalanche conditions are high especially for wind loaded slopes.