Cool sunshine with isolated showers for Tuesday

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana will have a cool, breezy and improving Labor Day forecast. Early morning rain and a few thunderstorms will gradually move out, giving way to more sunshine this afternoon. Gusty west winds will make it feel crisp and cool at times, especially in higher elevations.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Spotty afternoon showers

BOZEMAN: High: 66; Low: 41. Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms for the early afternoon are possible but will taper off by midday, followed by increasing sunshine. West winds become breezy to windy at 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible. Mostly clear and chilly tonight.

BUTTE: High: 59; Low: 34. A damp and cool start to the day with morning showers and a slight chance of thunder before conditions improve this afternoon. Skies become partly sunny later today while west winds increase to 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Mostly clear and cold tonight.

DILLON: High: 63; Low: 37. A few early morning showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible before skies turn mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy west-southwest winds increase to 20 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times. Clear and cool tonight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 59; Low: 31. A chilly and breezy Labor Day with scattered morning rain showers and a slight chance of thunder early. Conditions improve this afternoon with more sunshine developing. Southwest winds gust between 30 and 40 mph at times, making it feel noticeably cooler outdoors. Partly cloudy and cold tonight.

Major Weather Changes & Long-Range Outlook:

Much quieter weather settles into southwest Montana beginning Tuesday with several dry and sunny days ahead. Temperatures gradually warm through midweek, with many lower elevations climbing back into the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Warmer & drier by Wednesday

The next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives next weekend, along with another round of slightly cooler temperatures.