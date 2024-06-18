Cool continues with a few showers for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – A cool and unsettled weather pattern continued Tuesday for Montana. A broad trough of Low-pressure is currently sitting over the Pacific NW and into the Northern Rockies.

Temperatures are well below normal for this time of year and there could be a few frosty mornings ahead, Wednesday into Thursday.

The heavy rain showers are moving into Eastern Montana Tuesday afternoon as this storm marches off to the east. Western Montana and SW Montana could see a few scattered showers and higher mountain snow showers Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, but the heaviest precipitation is well east of our location.

The weather pattern will begin to transition into a warm and dry pattern by this weekend. Temperatures will rise well above normal into the 80s and a few lower 90s by Sunday.

