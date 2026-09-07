Cool & Breezy For Labor Day In SW Montana

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana is starting off damp and cool this Labor Day morning, with pockets of rain and a few thunderstorms moving through early. Conditions improve through the afternoon with more sunshine developing, but it will stay breezy to windy in many areas, especially across open valleys and higher terrain.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Mainly Morning Showers

BOZEMAN: High: 66; Low: 41. Rain and a few thunderstorms this morning will gradually taper off by midday, followed by a brighter and more comfortable afternoon with increasing sunshine. West winds become gusty this afternoon at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts over 30 mph possible. Mostly clear and chilly tonight.

BUTTE: High: 59; Low: 34. A cool and unsettled start with morning showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible before skies slowly improve this afternoon. Breezy west winds increase to 15 to 20 mph with gusts nearing 30 mph at times. Clearing skies tonight with a cold overnight feel.

DILLON: High: 63; Low: 37. A few early morning showers and thunderstorms are possible before conditions quickly dry out. Skies turn mostly sunny this afternoon, though it will become quite breezy with southwest winds gusting over 30 mph at times. Mostly clear tonight with cool overnight temperatures.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 59; Low: 31. A chilly and breezy Labor Day with a slight chance for morning rain showers and a thunderstorm before drier weather arrives this afternoon. Winds increase through the day with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph possible, making it feel cooler outdoors. Partly cloudy and cold tonight.

Major Weather Changes & Long-Range Outlook:

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cool & Wet Pattern For Monday

Much quieter weather settles into southwest Montana beginning Tuesday with several dry days ahead and a gradual warming trend through Thursday. Afternoon temperatures climb back into the 70s for many valleys by midweek with mostly sunny skies expected.

Labor Day itself will be the coolest and most unsettled day of the week, especially during the morning hours. By next weekend, another weak weather system may bring a return of scattered showers and thunderstorms along with slightly cooler temperatures.