Cool and wet pattern still on track for the weekend

Today's Forecast: A few light rain showers should be expected across the area today as our next weather maker swings into the region. Skies should be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy today as mid-level moisture flows into the region.I would expect that to translate to a few late afternoon thundershowers roaming the area.Severe weather threat is low for SW Montana, though areas closer to Billings could see gusty wind and small to moderate hail if you are heading to the east.

BOZEMAN: High: 75; Low: 49. Light showers are possible during the day with stronger T-storms moving through the region for the late afternoon and evening. Winds will stay out of the southwest between 10-20 mph. Scattered showers will slowly fade near midnight with pockets of rain moving right back in by sunrise Saturday

BUTTE: High: 69; Low: 45. Spotty showers and an occasional afternoon thunderstorm are possible today with mostly cloudy skies keeping daytime highs a little below average. Expect wind out of the west to southwest between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 72; Low: 48. A few scattered showers will move through the area today with more pronounced rain developing overnight. Winds will stay out of the west between 10-20 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 74; Low: 42. Partly cloudy skies and a southwest wind between 10-20 mph should allow afternoon and evening showers to push through the area. Spotty showers are possible overnight with heavier rain showers likely on Saturday.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches for the weekend

Winter Weather Concerns:

All right, concerns may be a strong word unless you plan on being in the mountains Saturday night into Sunday.This will be a slushy wet snow that could drop 6” or more on mountain tops.I would not expect major issues on area passes (though with all the tourist traffic areas like Homestake pass could cause some travel issues), but snow is possible in those high terrain areas.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Rainfall through Sunday morning

The more pronounced portion of this forecast revolves around the unseasonably cool temperatures and the beneficial rain that we are expecting.Some of the rainfall projections showing over an inch of rain near Anaconda which would be fantastic if it comes as steady rainfall and is able to soak in.These weather models tend to overestimate the rainfall amounts this far out but is a good indicator or how much moisture is available.We are focusing on potential with this system.