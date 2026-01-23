Coldest weekend so far in January

BOZEMAN – Arctic air will sit over Montana this weekend forcing temperatures to fall well below normal and possibly slightly below zero Saturday and Sunday morning.

The coldest air temperatures should continue to be in far eastern Montana with forecast lows –10 to –20 Saturday and Sunday morning and wind chills possibly colder than –30 below at times.

There will be a weak disturbance following the northerly flow aloft producing areas of light to moderate snow Saturday into Sunday morning. Starting over Northcentral Montana and reaching SW Montana Saturday.

Forecast snow accumulations are around 1”-4” of valley snow by Sunday morning. This will be a dry powdery type of snow that can be kicked around even with light wind and thus there is a chance for some localized blowing snow and lower visibility travel hazards.

Next week, the weather pattern will moderate, and temperatures should rise to the 40s with a few lower 50s possible by the end of next week.

