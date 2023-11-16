Watch Now
Colder with snow by Thanksgiving Day

Posted at 1:29 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 15:29:23-05

BOZEMAN – A weak system fizzled out this morning and is pretty much done. It did produce a cooler NW flow aloft today but that will be very short lived.

Up next a building High-pressure ridge over the Pacific NW will push into Montana producing dry weather with above normal temperatures Friday into Saturday.

This ridge pattern breaks down on Sunday as the next weak system moves in producing areas of rain or snow along with cooler, or near normal, temperatures.

Early next week temperatures should slowly moderate and overall travel conditions look good through Wednesday.

By Thanksgiving Day look for colder temperatures to return along with valley and mountain snow showers.

