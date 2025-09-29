Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colder with rain or snow coming soon

First snow of Fall coming soon
BOZEMAN – A pattern change is coming soon to the entire region. High-pressure is breaking down and a new Pacific cold front is hitting the west coast.

By Tuesday morning this cold front will begin to push across SW Montana producing scattered showers and a few weak thunderstorms.

This front should be moving into eastern Montana by Tuesday afternoon with a few isolated showers or weak thunderstorms behind the front over SW Montana.

A cooler flow aloft will develop by Wednesday with another storm system arriving Friday morning and a much colder storm by Sunday. In fact, there could be some lower elevation snow by Sunday.

