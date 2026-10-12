Cold, Snowy Start to the Week

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana begins the week under a much different weather pattern than Friday. The powerful weekend storm brought a dramatic drop in temperatures along with widespread rain and snow. Today remains chilly with lingering precipitation possible in some locations, though conditions should gradually improve as the storm system exits the region. Temperatures will be more typical of late fall than early October.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather SatRad Forecast

BOZEMAN:

High: 36; Low: 25.

Cloudy and cold with lingering snow showers possible during the morning before gradual improvement through the afternoon. Roads may remain slick in some areas early in the day. Temperatures stay well below normal with light winds and gradual clearing possible late.

BUTTE:

High: 38; Low: 18.

A few snow showers remain possible early before skies slowly improve. Cold temperatures persist through the day with snow-covered or slushy surfaces possible in some locations. Conditions trend drier by evening.

DILLON:

High: 35; Low: 25.

Rain and snow showers may linger through portions of the day before tapering off later. Temperatures remain much colder than last week, and residents should prepare for a chilly, damp day.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 45; Low: 28.

Rain and snow showers continue at times through the day with lingering moisture from the departing storm system. Snow may still mix in during the morning before conditions slowly improve. Cold temperatures remain in place across the higher elevations.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Temperatures Slowly Climb This Week

SLOWLY WARMING THIS WEEK

The dramatic weekend cool-down will keep temperatures below average through much of the week. Forecast discussions indicate additional disturbances may move through the Northern Rockies later this week, keeping periodic precipitation chances in the forecast. While conditions improve compared to the weekend storm, a return to the 80-degree temperatures experienced Friday is not expected anytime soon.