Cold front will bring a round of snow Tuesday evening into Wednesday

BOZEMAN – A slow warming trend continued today but temperatures remain cooler than normal. By the end of the week we could see some low to mid 40s return to SW Montana.

The next weather maker is a weak cold front and Pacific storm system. This will bring scattered snow showers across the Pacific NW and into Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Snow is likely for most mountains and passes Tuesday evening into Wednesday with a slight chance for rain or snow at lower elevations west of the divide.

One of the busiest travel days of the year is this Wednesday and this system will bring wintry travel conditions back to the region. Please plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time, and watch for ice.