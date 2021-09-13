Watch
Cold front to produce stronger wind gusts Wednesday

Posted at 1:29 PM, Sep 13, 2021
BOZEMAN – The next weather maker will be a mostly dry cold front mid-week. This front will produce gusty winds Wednesday and ahead of the front kick temperatures back up above normal. Higher fire danger is also likely with this setup Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke will once again thicken up with warmer temperatures and increasing surface wind Wednesday but a cooler NW flow should help scrub some of that smoke out of the region by Thursday.

Once the front passes a cooler pattern will settle in over Montana later in the week and a much cooler pattern with another storm system this weekend. Temperatures will fall below normal by Saturday and Sunday with a few showers. It’s still a little to early but there could be some higher mountain snow by Sunday.

