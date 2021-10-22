Cold front to bring some rain or snow by Saturday morning to SW Montana

BOZEMAN – A beautiful day Friday with well above temperatures reaching the 60s and a few upper 60s over SW Montana. Unfortunately, this type of weather is coming to a quick end as a cold front passes through the state from West to East beginning Saturday morning.

The best chance for rain or snow will impact most of western Montana Friday night into Saturday morning. Mountain passes on the MT/ID state line could see periods of snow and possible slow-go travel conditions.

This first in a series of storms should fall apart as it moves across the state Saturday morning with just a few rain or snow showers over most of SW Montana Saturday morning and just isolated hit and miss mountain flakes Saturday into Sunday.

Additional storms will continue to impact the western half of the U.S. early next week. At times some moisture will clip SW Montana but right now it appears that most mountain ranges could see some snow but lower valleys only isolated rounds of rain or snow is most likely to continue in the forecast.