Cold and snow through Sunday for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Unseasonably cold air continues to sit over Montana Thursday producing another round of record cold morning lows in SW Montana.

Temperatures will only moderate slightly through the weekend and remain below normal but hopefully reaching the lower 40s.

The flow aloft will continue to pull Pacific moisture through the region producing more scattered areas of snow with accumulations likely at all levels. This will bring more slow-go travel conditions to SW Montana with several rounds of snow.

The first wave of snow arrives Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Pop-up snow showers are possible Friday afternoon mostly for area mountains and passes. The next disturbance will arrive late Saturday morning and this system will bring a better chance for scattered snow showers through Sunday morning.

Forecast models are estimating a good chance for lower valley snow with minor to moderate accumulations. If temperatures reach the lower 40s there will be melting of some of this snow Saturday but refreezing of wet roads could lead to icy conditions by Sunday morning.