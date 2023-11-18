Cold and snow in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day

BOZEMAN – High pressure is producing fantastic weather this Saturday, but it will break down Sunday as a pair of weak Pacific storms move in from the west.

Look for a little valley rain or snow Sunday with a better chance for areas of light accumulating snow over mountains and passes.

This should be a quick shot of moisture Sunday and it will be gone by Monday. The weather pattern looks quiet Monday through Tuesday of next week.

The next big weather pattern change begins to hit Montana’s highline by Wednesday. An Arctic boundary will be digging southward and should impact the entire state by Thanksgiving Day.

Snow is likely as the cold air digs southward Thursday and widespread snow will impact travel across the entire state Thursday.

There could be some lingering pockets of snow and cold on Friday of next week but right now the forecast is mostly dry next weekend but remaining much colder than normal.