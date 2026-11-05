Clouds Increase Thursday, Warmer Weekend Ahead

Today's Forecast:

Clouds will increase across Southwest Montana Thursday as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Most lower elevations stay dry, but a few rain showers and mountain snow showers are possible late in the day and evening. Temperatures will generally reach the 40s.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Clouds Move In Thursday Afternoon

BOZEMAN:

High: 46; Low: 28.

Clouds increase through the day with light winds. A slight chance of rain develops between about 8 PM and 10 PM before skies gradually clear overnight.

BUTTE:

High: 48; Low: 25.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s. Most of the day remains dry before skies become partly cloudy tonight.

DILLON:

High: 45; Low: 24.

Clouds increase through the day with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-40s. Conditions remain mostly dry with skies gradually clearing tonight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 42; Low: 24.

Mostly cloudy and cooler Thursday. A slight chance of snow develops this evening before 11 PM, with mostly cloudy skies continuing overnight.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Setting Up For Mild Weekend

Warmer and Mainly Dry This Weekend

Friday will be mainly dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds before a noticeable warming trend develops this weekend. Bozeman climbs into the mid-50s Saturday and around 60 Sunday, while West Yellowstone reaches the upper 40s Saturday and around 50 Sunday. Overall, the weekend looks mainly dry and mild across Southwest Montana.