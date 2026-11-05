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Clouds Increase Thursday, Warmer Weekend Ahead

Clouds For Thursday Afternoon.jpg
KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Clouds Move In Thursday Afternoon
Clouds For Thursday Afternoon.jpg
PM Clouds With Warm Weekend Ahead
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Today's Forecast:
Clouds will increase across Southwest Montana Thursday as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Most lower elevations stay dry, but a few rain showers and mountain snow showers are possible late in the day and evening. Temperatures will generally reach the 40s.

Clouds For Thursday Afternoon.jpg
Clouds Move In Thursday Afternoon

BOZEMAN:
High: 46; Low: 28.
Clouds increase through the day with light winds. A slight chance of rain develops between about 8 PM and 10 PM before skies gradually clear overnight.

BUTTE:
High: 48; Low: 25.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s. Most of the day remains dry before skies become partly cloudy tonight.

DILLON:
High: 45; Low: 24.
Clouds increase through the day with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-40s. Conditions remain mostly dry with skies gradually clearing tonight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:
High: 42; Low: 24.
Mostly cloudy and cooler Thursday. A slight chance of snow develops this evening before 11 PM, with mostly cloudy skies continuing overnight.

Setting Up For Beautiful Weekend.jpg
Setting Up For Mild Weekend

Warmer and Mainly Dry This Weekend
Friday will be mainly dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds before a noticeable warming trend develops this weekend. Bozeman climbs into the mid-50s Saturday and around 60 Sunday, while West Yellowstone reaches the upper 40s Saturday and around 50 Sunday. Overall, the weekend looks mainly dry and mild across Southwest Montana.

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