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Clouds Give Way to Sunshine Wednesday, Staying Mild and Dry

Clear & Sunny For Wednesday.jpg
KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Clear Sky and Mild
Clear & Sunny For Wednesday.jpg
Mild Temperatures Reamin Into The Weekend
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Today's Forecast:
Clouds will gradually decrease across Southwest Montana Wednesday as a weak front moves through the region. Afternoon highs reach the 40s to around 50 with light winds and increasing sunshine.

BOZEMAN:
High: 48; Low: 29.
Mostly cloudy early, then gradually becoming sunny. Winds remain light through the afternoon. Mostly clear and chilly conditions develop tonight.

BUTTE:
High: 50; Low: 25.
Mostly cloudy skies early give way to increasing sunshine during the day. Winds remain light with mostly clear and colder conditions tonight.

DILLON:
High: 48; Low: 29.
Clouds gradually decrease with increasing sunshine through the day. Dry conditions continue into tonight with temperatures falling back into the 20s.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:
High: 49; Low: 26.
Clouds gradually clear through the day with dry conditions and increasing sunshine. Mostly clear and cold conditions are expected tonight.

Slight Shower Chance Thursday.jpg
Isolated Showers Thursday

Mild and Mostly Dry Through the Weekend
Another weak disturbance brings increasing clouds Thursday along with a small chance for mountain precipitation, while most lower elevations remain dry. Sunshine returns Friday before temperatures warm this weekend, with highs climbing into the 50s in many valleys.

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