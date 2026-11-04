Clouds Give Way to Sunshine Wednesday, Staying Mild and Dry

Today's Forecast:

Clouds will gradually decrease across Southwest Montana Wednesday as a weak front moves through the region. Afternoon highs reach the 40s to around 50 with light winds and increasing sunshine.

BOZEMAN:

High: 48; Low: 29.

Mostly cloudy early, then gradually becoming sunny. Winds remain light through the afternoon. Mostly clear and chilly conditions develop tonight.

BUTTE:

High: 50; Low: 25.

Mostly cloudy skies early give way to increasing sunshine during the day. Winds remain light with mostly clear and colder conditions tonight.

DILLON:

High: 48; Low: 29.

Clouds gradually decrease with increasing sunshine through the day. Dry conditions continue into tonight with temperatures falling back into the 20s.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 49; Low: 26.

Clouds gradually clear through the day with dry conditions and increasing sunshine. Mostly clear and cold conditions are expected tonight.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Isolated Showers Thursday

Mild and Mostly Dry Through the Weekend

Another weak disturbance brings increasing clouds Thursday along with a small chance for mountain precipitation, while most lower elevations remain dry. Sunshine returns Friday before temperatures warm this weekend, with highs climbing into the 50s in many valleys.