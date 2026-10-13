Chilly With Morning Fog

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Dense Fog Advisory Through 12 PM

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until noon MDT for portions of southwest Montana, including the Gallatin Valley and Madison River Valley. Visibility may drop to one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. Below-freezing temperatures could create patches of ice on bridges, overpasses, and untreated roadways. Motorists should slow down, use headlights, and allow extra following distance

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Foggy Start In Bozeman

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana remains on the chilly side today following the weekend winter storm. Areas of fog and low clouds will impact portions of the region through the morning before sunshine gradually returns this afternoon. Dry weather is expected, and temperatures will begin a slow recovery through the remainder of the week.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Sunny Afternoon For Tuesday

BOZEMAN:

High: 44; Low: 25.

Patchy dense fog is expected through much of the morning before skies gradually become sunnier this afternoon. Winds remain light, and dry weather is expected. Temperatures stay well below average, but improving conditions continue into the evening.

BUTTE:

High: 46; Low: 20.

Morning clouds and localized fog give way to sunshine during the afternoon. Winds remain light from the north-northwest. Dry conditions prevail with cold overnight temperatures returning tonight.

DILLON:

High: 44; Low: 25.

Patchy fog may linger through parts of the morning before mostly sunny skies develop this afternoon. Winds remain light with dry conditions throughout the day. Another cold night is expected with temperatures falling into the teens.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 49; Low: 21.

Patchy fog and low clouds are expected through midday before skies gradually become mostly sunny. Light northerly winds develop this afternoon. Temperatures remain chilly, especially tonight when lows fall into the teens.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Warm by the end of this week

WARM & DRIER THIS WEEK

High pressure will gradually strengthen across the Northern Rockies this week, leading to drier conditions and a steady warming trend. High temperatures rebound into the 50s and 60s by late week and could approach 70 degrees in some lower-elevation valleys by the weekend. Dry weather is expected through at least early next week.