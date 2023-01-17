Chilly and quiet weather into Wednesday

BOZEMAN – A deep trough is sitting over the central and northern Rockies producing chilly temperatures, a little bit of snow and patchy valley fog.

This trend should continue into Wednesday and Thursday. A very weak disturbance could produce areas of light snow Thursday into Friday mostly over mountains and passes.

Another round of snow is coming Saturday evening into Sunday. This disturbance has a higher probability for snow at all levels and could produce some difficult travel conditions by the end of the weekend into Monday of next week.

Temperatures should remain near to slightly below normal levels for a few days. Turning colder than normal by the end of the weekend into early next week.