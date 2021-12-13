Blast of winter weather with snow and wind to impact travel Tuesday through Wednesday

BOZEMAN – Plan on a blast of winter to impact travel conditions across the entire region Tuesday through Wednesday.

A deep trough of Low-pressure is sitting off the west coast pumping in the moisture and with a cold front passing through Tuesday the combination of snow and wind will create hazardous travel conditions with the biggest punch along the MT/ID state line from Look Out Pass to Big Hole Pass to Monida Pass and over to West Yellowstone.

Monday afternoon forecast models are also beginning to push snow totals up for the Bozeman area and Bozeman Pass with a rain/snow mix Tuesday afternoon ahead of the front changing to moderate snow by sunset Tuesday. This could have a serious impact on your Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up for SW Montana east of the divide for Beaverhead, Madison, and Gallatin counties now through 5 am Tuesday. Greatest impacts for snow and wind will occur over Monida Pass over to West Yellowstone.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER STORM WARNING up on the Idaho side of Monida Pass through Island Park, ID through 11 am Tuesday. The combination of heavy snow and strong wind gusts will create dangerous conditions.

The National Weather Service continues a WIND ADVISORY for the Livingston area through 6 pm Tuesday. Peak wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

At the time I am writing this update for you there are no further winter weather highlights, however, based on some of the new forecast models for total snowfall Tuesday through Wednesday I am waiting for possible updates from the National Weather Service and I will have updates on line later today and tonight at 5:30 pm and 10 pm on KXLF and KBZK.