Big wind and high fire danger Wednesday

BOZEMAN – Another big wind event is still on track to impact SW Montana on Wednesday. There are a variety of wind advisories and high wind warnings up locally.

The Butte-Blackfoot region is under a Wind Advisory Wednesday from 11 am to 7 pm. WSW wind 20to 30 with gusts to 50 mph are possible.

A High Wind Warning is up for southern Beaverhead County, all of Madison and Gallatin Counties and Southern Jefferson County from 9 am to 7pm Wednesday. In the warning area look for sustained wind 30 to 40 mph out of the WSW and gusts up to or over 60 mph.

The combination of warm, dry and windy conditions has a RED FLAG WARNING up for SW Montana mostly east of the I-15. The forecast winds 30 to 60 mph, relative humidity below 15%, and dry vegetation will produce a very good chance for new wildfire starts Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

