BIG snowstorm to impact SW Montana this weekend

BOZEMAN – A deep trough of Low-pressure is building over the Northern Rockies and warm moist Pacific air is pushing in from the NW.

A storm system is expected to strengthen this weekend over SW Montana and produce widespread valley and mountain snow. Plan accordingly for heavy wet snow, slush covered roads that could turn icy and low visibility travel hazards.

As of 1 pm Friday, the latest forecast models show the heaviest of snow is likely east of the divide over SW and SC Montana down into Northern Wyoming.

West of the divide will see periods of heavy wet snow and hazardous travel conditions as well, but it should be more of an off and on snow event this weekend whereas east of the divide it could be snowing most of the time beginning Friday night and continuing through Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for SW Montana east of the divide noon Friday through midnight Sunday.

Snow accumulations of 4”-11” or more is possible for lower valleys including Bozeman and Ennis. At higher elevations you could see 1 to 2 feet of heavy wet snow.

The snowfall forecast image below depicts 1 forecast models' solution for possible total snowfall through Sunday evening and it is overly optimistic. Travel is not recommended this weekend.