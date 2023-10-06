Beautiful fall weekend weather pattern

BOZEMAN – An exceptional weather pattern this weekend with a very large High-pressure ridge building in from the west.

This will lock us into a dry and warm weather pattern through Monday. Temperatures are expected to be around 10 degrees above normal for daytime highs Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Morning lows will remain near normal and there could be some patchy valley frost with clear skies at night.

The next weather maker will be a stronger cold front arriving late Tuesday. This will bring increasing surface wind gusts, cooler temperatures, valley rain and higher mountain snow by the middle of the next week.