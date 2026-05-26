Area t-storms likely in SW Montana for Tuesday

Today's Forecast: Temperatures will once again climb to the 70s for the afternoon for most of the region with a few isolated t-storms likely for the afternoon and evening.A few of those storms could produce damaging winds, though our severe weather outlook is low.Most of our storms will develop in southern Beaverhead and Madison counties and push through the region for the late afternoon and early evening.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Gusty Winds Biggest Severe Threat Tuesday

BOZEMAN: High: 71; Low: 47. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely for the mid-afternoon and evening.Gusty winds are likely with a few of these t-storms with showers fading before sunset.

BUTTE: High: 68; Low: 43. Afternoon temperatures are expected to be above average with area t-storms roaming the region during the afternoon and evening.A couple of those t-storms could bring gusty wind and some small hail.

DILLON: High: 68; Low: 45. Area thunderstorms are likely to move through the region during the afternoon with another round possible for the early evening.Some storms could produce damaging wind, which is the main threat for severe weather.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 63; Low: 37. Mild temperatures for the afternoon with highs slightly above average.Afternoon t-storms are likely to move through the area with minimal potential in the area for severe weather.

WARMER AND STORMY THIS WEEK

This week is stacking up to be a warm one with daytime highs topping out between 7-15 degrees above average.With warmer temperatures in place this we are also looking at nearly daily rain or thunderstorm chances.Severe weather threat remains low with the latest weather data rolling in.The weekend will cool quickly to the 50s and low 60s with rain expected both for Saturday and Sunday.