Arctic cold and snow will return beginning this weekend

BOZEMAN – Cold and snow will return to Montana and much of the western and central U.S. this weekend into all of next week.

Temperatures will be running around 10 degrees colder than normal beginning this Sunday and continue throughout the following week and there could be some below zero morning lows as well in SW Montana.

Several Pacific storms will collide with the colder Arctic air and produce scattered snow showers. There will be several chances for snow this weekend into most of next week.

The combination of snow and cold and wind will produce difficult to hazardous travel conditions to the entire state.

This week temperatures will be running near normal with very little to no snow in the forecast. Prepare now and plan on some big weather changes by the weekend into next week.