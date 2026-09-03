Another Windy Afternoon In SW Montana

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana will have a breezy and unsettled day with a mix of sunshine, clouds and isolated showers. Gusty southwest winds will be the biggest concern today, especially across open valleys and higher terrain, while a few storms could bring lightning, brief heavy rain and sudden wind gusts.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Isolated shower chances Thursday

BOZEMAN: High: 74; Low: 53. Mostly sunny this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A slight chance for a late afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Southwest winds increase to 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times. Partly cloudy and breezy tonight.

BUTTE: High: 68; Low: 43. Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening. Some storms may bring gusty winds and quick bursts of heavy rain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph through the afternoon before easing tonight.

DILLON: High: 71; Low: 47. Mostly sunny early with scattered afternoon thunderstorms developing after midday. Strong southwest winds increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph possible. Partly cloudy skies continue tonight with cooler overnight temperatures.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 65; Low: 39. A mix of sun and clouds with windy conditions developing this afternoon. Isolated showers are possible, but many areas stay dry. Southwest winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph at times. Cool and partly cloudy tonight.

TOP WIND GUSTS WEDNESDAY

A few early afternoon storms produced heavy rain, but probably more significant were wind gusts associated with those storms as they lifted to the north and east. Here are a few of those wind gusts.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Top T-Storm Winds Wednesday

COOL WEEKEND UNFOLDING

Unsettled weather continues through the rest of the week with additional chances for afternoon and evening showers. Gusty winds remain a concern through Thursday, especially in southwest valleys and near the Idaho border. Another stronger weather system could bring more widespread rain and cooler temperatures later this weekend into early next week.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Red Flag Warning

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect today from noon through sunset for parts of southwest Montana, including areas near West Yellowstone and the Madison Valley, because of strong winds and dry conditions that could quickly spread wildfires. A few thunderstorms today may also produce wind gusts over 40 mph and dangerous lightning.