Another storm Thursday with rain or snow

BOZEMAN– A broad trough will sit over the Pacific NW and Montana through the end of the week.

Another area of Low pressure will develop over Southern Canada and drop through Montana Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

This will bring another shot of cool air and scattered rain or snow showers mostly along and east of the divide with a possible area of enhanced precipitation stretching out from Eastern Idaho through Eastern Montana.

Mountain snow is looking promising for the Gallatin, Madison and Bridger ranges with possible heavy snow for the Absaroka-Beartooth range on Thursday.

All this cool and unsettled weather will be exiting the region beginning Friday with warming and drying conditions in the forecast for the long holiday weekend.

