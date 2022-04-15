Another shot of snow Saturday morning through Sunday morning

BOZEMAN – The round of snow is coming to SW Montana late Saturday morning. Starting in the western half of the SW Montana and eventually passing through the entire region Saturday afternoon and evening.

Snow accumulations are likely at all levels and this will bring back wintry travel conditions with snow covered and icy conditions especially over mountain passes but also for lower valleys during the colder overnight and early morning hours Saturday into Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to trend colder than normal through the weekend with a slow warming trend into early next week.