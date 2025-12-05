Another shot of snow over SW Montana Friday night into Saturday morning

BOZEMAN – A new round of moisture is pushing into the Pacific NW Friday afternoon and will reach western Montana Friday night with another round of snow.

This storm system will weaken into Saturday morning but plan on more scattered snow showers and locally windy conditions for another 24 hours. This system will push out of the region by Saturday evening.

There are Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warning across most of western and SW Montana with some of these highlights expiring Saturday morning and some not until Saturday afternoon.

Mountain passes have the best chance for accumulating snow while lower valleys could see minor snow accumulations with a few pockets of mixed precipitation and freezing rain.

