Another round of rain and snow to impact SW Montana this weekend

BOZEMAN – Another impressive Spring snowstorm will impact most of western and SW Montana this weekend with the greatest potential for snow from Sunday into Monday morning.

A series of Pacific storm systems will pass through the region producing valley rain/snow and heavy wet mountain snow along with continued gusty surface winds and cooler than normal temperatures.

Look for some winter weather highlights to be issued especially Sunday for SW Montana. Some of our forecast models show up to a foot or more of snow is possible above 7000 feet. Some higher mountain passes will see slushy snow accumulations Sunday night into Monday morning.

This should give our mountain snowpack another good boost of water content by early next week.

