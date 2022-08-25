Another round of late day thunderstorms Thursday

BOZEMAN – A slow moving area of Low-pressure that was over Spokane, WA Wednesday is now over Kalispell today and this Low will continue to spin slowly eastward over the next 24 hours.

Look for similar weather conditions this afternoon compared to yesterday as late day thunderstorms try to develop over SW Montana and get pulled into the upper-level Low.

kbzk

Some slower moving thunderstorms could produce localized areas of heavy rain and flash flooding is possible according to the National Weather Service.

A new round of FLOOD WATCHES is up for most of western and central counties of Montana and for Deer Lodge, Granite, Silver Bow, Jefferson, Broadwater and Meagher counties of SW Montana through this evening.

kbzk

This means areas of heavy rain could produce flooding and flash flooding.

The next round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Saturday. A new developing Low will spin into SW Montana Saturday afternoon and produce more scattered showers and thunderstorms especially west of I-15.

The Wisdom, Wise River, Anaconda, Georgetown Lake, Philipsburg, Deer Lodge, Butte, Boulder region could see some stronger thunderstorms and possibly over a half an inch of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.

kbzk

kbzk

This disturbance should be gone by Sunday afternoon, but it will produce cooler temperatures by the end of the weekend.

Late next week temperatures will return to the upper 80s to mid 90s.