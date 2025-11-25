Active weather pattern through the weekend

BOZEMAN – Several Pacific storms will impact Montana’s weather through the weekend along with a shot of Arctic air late Friday through Sunday.

A weak disturbance will bring a little snow mostly to mountains and passes Wednesday morning with minor accumulations of snow. This could create wintry travel conditions. This disturbance should move out of the region by Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday a stronger Pacific storm will begin to move into the Pacific NW with a warm front passing over SW Montana Thursday morning followed by a strong cold front by Thursday evening.

This storm has a higher probability of accumulating snow at all levels Thursday night into Friday. Rain or snow is possible as the storm begins to impact SW Montana Thursday afternoon in lower elevations but snow is expected for valleys and mountains after sunset Thursday.

Watch for wet roads to turn icy on Friday as colder air moves in behind the cold front by Friday morning followed by a blast of Arctic air by Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Most of the snow is expected to exit the region by Sunday but the cold air will linger through early next week.

