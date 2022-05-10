Active pattern through Friday with a pair of storms across Montana

BOZEMAN – 2 storm systems will impact Montana’s weather through the end of the week. Both storms will produce travel impacts.

Storm #1 is associated with an upper-level trough and Low-pressure over Norther California will follow the Polar Jet Stream and eject to the NE pushing this storm up into central Montana.

Very heavy rainfall, stronger thunderstorms, and higher mountain snow is possible with this first storm system. Central Montana counties could see several inches of rainfall Wednesday into Thursday. Yellowstone National Park up into the Absaroka/Beartooth ranges will see very heavy wet snow out of this storm.

Caution if you have travel plans Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening if you are heading into Central and Eastern Montana.

Storm #2 is a Pacific cold front that will stall along the Pacific NW coast as storm #1 lifts into Montana. As the first storm system ejects out of the region Thursday this second storm system will begin to push to the east reaching western and SW Montana Thursday evening into Friday.

A strong cold front, and strong Polar Jet Stream will produce stronger surface wind gusts Friday and in high wind prone areas gusts over 50 mph are possible. Gusts to 60 mph are possible along the front range and possibly into the Upper Yellowstone region Friday.

This storm should produce scattered valley rain or snow along a good chance most mountain ranges picking several new inches of snow Thursday night through Friday night.

By this weekend the weather pattern will begin to settle down and a rapid warm up is possible by Sunday with most of SW Montana possibly reaching the lower 70’s.