Above normal temperatures through early next week

BOZEMAN – A mild SW flow aloft will persist through the weekend into early next week producing a mostly dry and unseasonably warm weather pattern for SW Montana.

An Alberta Clipper storm system will clip northern and NE Montana through Saturday morning. Light to moderate accumulating snow with some areas of blowing snow are possible across the hi-line overnight.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory through 11 am Saturday morning for most of northern Montana.

A weak Pacific storm system will also push into southern Idaho and western Wyoming Sunday afternoon and this could bring some minor rain or snow to the far southern tip of Beaverhead, Madison, Gallatin Counties Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Island Park, ID has a chance for some minor accumulating snow Sunday.

