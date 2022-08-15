Above normal temperatures this week for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – A broad high-pressure ridge will keep our weather pattern hot and dry for most of the week. Temperatures will rise well above normal again and could come very close to record highs Tuesday through Wednesday, especially east of the divide.

Far western Montana could see max temperatures rise into the upper 90s to low 100s over the next few days from Missoula westward.

Be careful with outdoor work and play in the late afternoon hours when temperatures reach their peak and humidity values are lower to avoid heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke.

A slight cooling trend is in the forecast by Friday into the weekend as a shallow trough pattern swings through the region with very little to no moisture and a very low chance for some isolated showers or thunderstorms by Saturday.