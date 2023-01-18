A weak disturbance to produce mountain snow Thursday

BOZEMAN - A weak Pacific disturbance will bring increasing clouds, wind, and mountain snow to SW Montana Thursday into Friday.

Valleys should remain mostly dry with an inch or two for higher elevations Thursday. Surface winds will be brisk in high wind areas with gusts over 30 to 40 mph.

A stronger disturbance will arrive Saturday afternoon into Sunday. This storm system will bring a better chance for snow at all levels and could impact travel conditions around SW Montana.

Temperatures will remain near normal for several days but drop below normal by late weekend into early next week.