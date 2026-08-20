A tale of two forecasts: From warm and dry to a return to thunderstorms.

BOZEMAN — Warm late-summer weather continues across Butte, Bozeman, Dillon, West Yellowstone, and the rest of southwest Montana through Friday before thunderstorms become more widespread this weekend. Some storms Saturday could bring heavy rain and localized flooding concerns.

THURSDAY

Expect mostly sunny skies with only a hint of haze at times with seasonable temperatures with afternoon highs generally in the 80s. Dry conditions will dominate from the Tobacco Roots and Madison Valley to the Gallatin and Beaverhead regions.

FRIDAY

Highs climb well into the 80s, with some lower valleys approaching 90 degrees. During the afternoon and evening, increasing monsoonal moisture may spark scattered showers and thunderstorms across southwest Montana, particularly around Butte, Bozeman, Ennis, Virginia City, and the higher terrain. Most activity fades after sunset.

SATURDAY

Moisture remains in place while the ridge weakens, leading to a breezy afternoon with numerous showers and thunderstorms developing across southwest Montana. Storm coverage will be greatest around Butte, Bozeman, West Yellowstone, Dillon, and surrounding mountain ranges.

Some thunderstorms could become strong and produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and localized flooding, especially near burn scars and poor-drainage areas. Temperatures remain warm, generally in the 80s.

SUNDAY

Another round of scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms is expected across southwest Montana. While storm coverage may not be as widespread as Saturday, showers and thunderstorms remain likely. Gusty winds will accompany many storms, and locally heavy rainfall remains possible. Highs stay near late-August averages.

MONDAY

Expect a mix of sunshine and afternoon clouds with temperatures holding near seasonal norms. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms remain possible across the surrounding mountains, but many valley locations including Butte and Bozeman should stay dry.

TUESDAY

Expect partly sunny skies with only isolated mountain thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Overall, temperatures remain close to average for late August, with periodic thunderstorm chances continuing into next week.