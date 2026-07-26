A smoky start to the week with isolated thunderstorms

BOZEMAN — Hot summer weather will remain locked in across southwest Montana this week, with temperatures building toward their peak late in the week. While most days stay dry, isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms near the mountains could bring gusty winds and brief downpours. Smoke may occasionally temper daytime temperatures and affect visibility.

MONDAY

Hot conditions continue with highs reaching well into the 80s and 90s. Smoke may limit heating somewhat in areas where concentrations become thicker. A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible over the mountains surrounding the Madison, Gallatin, Beaverhead, and Centennial ranges, with only isolated coverage elsewhere.

TUESDAY

Little change is expected as southwest flow aloft maintains warm temperatures and a slight chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Most storm development will favor higher terrain, with gusty winds remaining the primary concern from stronger cells.

WEDNESDAY

Summer heat continues with another round of isolated mountain-based thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Many lower elevations, including the larger valleys, should remain dry. Smoke may continue to influence both temperatures and visibility at times.

THURSDAY

Temperatures edge higher as the upper ridge strengthens. Isolated thunderstorms remain possible over the mountains during the afternoon, but widespread precipitation is not anticipated. Hot and generally dry conditions continue across the region.

FRIDAY

The hottest stretch of the week begins. Temperatures are expected to climb several degrees higher than earlier in the week, producing widespread hot conditions across southwest Montana valleys. Isolated thunderstorms near the terrain remain possible during the afternoon and evening.

SATURDAY

Likely the hottest day of the forecast period, with peak temperatures occurring across much of southwest Montana. Thunderstorm chances remain low and focused mainly over the mountains. Outdoor activities should account for the prolonged heat and limited overnight cooling.

SUNDAY

Confidence is increasing that the persistent ridge may begin to weaken. Temperatures could trend somewhat cooler, though still above normal. Breezier conditions may develop, and while a passing trough could move through the Northern Rockies, confidence in meaningful precipitation remains low at this time.