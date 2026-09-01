A quiet start to September doesn't last long in southwest Montana.

BOZEMAN — A warm and mostly quiet start to September gives way to a much more active pattern across Southwest Montana. Butte, Bozeman, Dillon, and surrounding areas will see increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms along with strong winds by midweek, followed by cooler and unsettled weather heading into the weekend.

TUESDAY

Southwest Montana enjoys one more relatively pleasant day with temperatures climbing above seasonal averages. Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds through the afternoon, and isolated showers or thunderstorms may begin developing late in the day, especially near the mountains and across Beaverhead County. Bozeman, Butte, and Dillon should stay warm ahead of the approaching system.

WEDNESDAY

The weather turns noticeably more active as a trough moves into the region. Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread across Southwest Montana, including the Butte, Bozeman, and Dillon areas. Gusty south winds develop and may become quite strong, especially through the Madison Valley and other north-south oriented valleys. Temperatures trend a little cooler compared to Tuesday.

THURSDAY

Windy conditions continue across Southwest Montana with another round of showers and thunderstorms. This looks to be one of the windiest days of the week, and locations around the Madison Valley could experience particularly strong winds. Periods of rain and thunderstorms remain possible throughout the day while temperatures stay below Tuesday's levels.

FRIDAY

Unsettled weather lingers with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, and breezy conditions. Temperatures settle closer to seasonal averages. Southwest Montana maintains the greatest chances for precipitation and stronger wind gusts compared to many other parts of the state.

SATURDAY

Forecast confidence decreases for the weekend, but current indications point toward continued chances for unsettled weather. Southwest Montana could remain under a pattern supporting periodic showers and seasonable temperatures, though the exact track of the upper-level system remains uncertain.

SUNDAY

The forecast remains somewhat uncertain, but cooler and wetter conditions are possible if the upper-level low moves farther east. At a minimum, residents across Butte, Bozeman, Dillon, and the surrounding region should expect the potential for additional showers and breezy conditions as the active pattern continues.